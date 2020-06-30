Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Price Target Increased to $0.80 by Analysts at UBS Group

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) had its price objective upped by UBS Group to $0.80 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oasis Petroleum from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James downgraded Oasis Petroleum from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen cut Oasis Petroleum from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.74.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

OAS opened at $0.80 on Monday. Oasis Petroleum has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $5.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47. The company has a market cap of $253.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.25.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The energy producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 41,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,853 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 69,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.