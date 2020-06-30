Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $398,000 Stake in Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Falcon Minerals worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 669.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Falcon Minerals news, Director Brian L. Frank purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 277,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,080.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals stock opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.97. Falcon Minerals Corp has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market cap of $313.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Falcon Minerals Corp will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

FLMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Falcon Minerals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Falcon Minerals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Falcon Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.47.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

