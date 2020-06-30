Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at UBS Group

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $7.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLR. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James cut Continental Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.64.

CLR stock opened at $16.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 3.43. Continental Resources has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $43.57.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $880.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.57 million. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor acquired 7,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,094.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Harold Hamm bought 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $20,813,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,531,739 shares of company stock worth $41,703,663. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Continental Resources by 21.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,437 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,158,000 after buying an additional 912,047 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Continental Resources by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,097 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 29,299 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,913 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 15,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 114,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 74.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 40,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 17,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

