EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Given New $78.00 Price Target at UBS Group

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $59.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised EOG Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Cfra cut shares of EOG Resources from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $83.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.25.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $49.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.51. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $95.29. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.97.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.2% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,178 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

