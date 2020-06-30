Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) Given Hold Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Foundation Building Materials from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Foundation Building Materials from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Foundation Building Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.75.

FBM opened at $15.72 on Monday. Foundation Building Materials has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.98.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $524.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.49 million. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Foundation Building Materials in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Foundation Building Materials during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Foundation Building Materials during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

About Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

