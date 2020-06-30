Dana (NYSE:DAN) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Dana from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Dana in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dana has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $12.25 on Monday. Dana has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.61.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Dana had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Dana will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Dana by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,997,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $127,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,436 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Dana by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,275,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,201,000 after buying an additional 185,279 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dana by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,909,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,345,000 after buying an additional 287,273 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dana by 0.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,949,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,844,000 after buying an additional 32,240 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dana by 174.9% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,939,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

