Dana (NYSE:DAN) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Dana from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Dana in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dana has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.33.
Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $12.25 on Monday. Dana has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.61.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Dana by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,997,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $127,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,436 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Dana by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,275,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,201,000 after buying an additional 185,279 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dana by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,909,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,345,000 after buying an additional 287,273 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dana by 0.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,949,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,844,000 after buying an additional 32,240 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dana by 174.9% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,939,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.
Dana Company Profile
Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.
Featured Article: Oversold
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.