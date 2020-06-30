Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 1,561.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,404 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.25% of Falcon Minerals worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLMN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 669.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Brian L. Frank purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 277,212 shares in the company, valued at $668,080.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FLMN opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $313.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.97. Falcon Minerals Corp has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $8.82.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 18.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals Corp will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

FLMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities cut shares of Falcon Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Falcon Minerals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Falcon Minerals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Falcon Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.47.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

