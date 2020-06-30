Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Given New $18.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NBL. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Noble Energy from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering lowered Noble Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Noble Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Noble Energy from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Noble Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.07.

NYSE:NBL opened at $8.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Noble Energy will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Noble Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

