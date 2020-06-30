ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given New $62.00 Price Target at UBS Group

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.70.

Shares of COP stock opened at $40.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.70. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

In other news, Director David Thomas Seaton purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,575. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 780 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,165 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,061 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

