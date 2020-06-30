Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at UBS Group

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2020

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MNRL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a market perform rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.78.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $11.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44. The stock has a market cap of $668.90 million, a PE ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 2.73. Brigham Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $32.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 million. Analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.41%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 259.65%.

In related news, Director Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 4,427,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $59,588,119.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Analyst Recommendations for Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

