Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) Receives Buy Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial started coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.05.

NYSE GFL opened at $18.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37. Passage Bio has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $20.97.

Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $694.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.34 million. Analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Passage Bio Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Analyst Recommendations for Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL)

