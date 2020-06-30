Critical Review: Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) versus Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Amgen and Gamida Cell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amgen 32.03% 90.75% 15.44% Gamida Cell N/A -138.59% -69.45%

Amgen has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gamida Cell has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amgen and Gamida Cell’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amgen $23.36 billion 5.83 $7.84 billion $14.82 15.62 Gamida Cell N/A N/A -$34.35 million ($1.69) -2.64

Amgen has higher revenue and earnings than Gamida Cell. Gamida Cell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amgen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Amgen and Gamida Cell, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amgen 1 11 16 0 2.54 Gamida Cell 0 0 6 0 3.00

Amgen currently has a consensus price target of $246.08, suggesting a potential upside of 6.27%. Gamida Cell has a consensus price target of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 266.22%. Given Gamida Cell’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gamida Cell is more favorable than Amgen.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.8% of Amgen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of Gamida Cell shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Amgen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amgen beats Gamida Cell on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells. It also markets other products in various markets, including Kyprolis, Nplate, Vectibix, Repatha, NEUPOGEN, Parsabiv, Blincyto, Aimovig, Imlygic, Corlanor, Kanjintitm, and Amgevitatm. Amgen Inc. serves healthcare providers, including physicians or their clinics, dialysis centers, hospitals, and pharmacies. It distributes its products through pharmaceutical wholesale distributors, as well as direct-to-consumer channels. The company has collaborative agreements with Novartis; UCB; Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc.; and DaVita Inc. Amgen Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II studies in patients with severe aplastic anemia. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy, which is in Phase I studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

