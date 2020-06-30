Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.39 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) will report $2.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.44 billion. Sempra Energy reported sales of $2.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full-year sales of $10.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.04 billion to $11.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.97 billion to $11.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Cfra raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.75.

In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total value of $1,276,488.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,010.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

SRE opened at $118.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.95. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

