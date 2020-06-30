Analysts Anticipate Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $552.04 Million

Analysts expect Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) to announce sales of $552.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $759.00 million and the lowest is $322.00 million. Expedia Group reported sales of $3.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 82.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full year sales of $6.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $7.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $9.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.69.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $82.67 on Tuesday. Expedia Group has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $144.00. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $228,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,861.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $8,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 426,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,058,207.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,371 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 458 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,924 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 15,091 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

