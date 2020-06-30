Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.07 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will announce sales of $6.07 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.05 billion. Netflix reported sales of $4.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year sales of $24.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.45 billion to $25.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $29.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.12 billion to $32.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.49.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $447.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $195.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.53, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.95. Netflix has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $474.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $435.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total transaction of $26,477,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,477,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 182,024 shares of company stock worth $81,700,274. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 296.0% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

