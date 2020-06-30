$148.57 Million in Sales Expected for Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) to announce $148.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $144.60 million and the highest is $152.20 million. Avanos Medical posted sales of $172.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full year sales of $670.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $657.80 million to $685.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $748.27 million, with estimates ranging from $733.10 million to $762.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $180.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Avanos Medical from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Stephens reduced their target price on Avanos Medical from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Avanos Medical from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Avanos Medical from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.43.

In other news, Director Gary Blackford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $282,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,845 shares in the company, valued at $842,822.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $48.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.78.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

