Brokerages Expect Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) to announce $1.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. Global Payments reported sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year sales of $6.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.65 billion to $7.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share.

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $208.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $215.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.83.

In other Global Payments news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 8,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $1,525,909.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,600.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $68,951.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,729.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,397 shares of company stock worth $1,976,649 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 2,928.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 1,976.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 162.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock opened at $166.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.67. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $105.54 and a 1-year high of $209.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

