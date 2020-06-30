$169.55 Million in Sales Expected for Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) to report $169.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lendingtree’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $174.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $165.04 million. Lendingtree reported sales of $278.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lendingtree will report full year sales of $882.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $824.97 million to $908.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $904.59 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lendingtree.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Lendingtree had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on TREE shares. Compass Point cut shares of Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lendingtree from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Lendingtree from $375.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Lendingtree from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lendingtree from $295.00 to $279.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lendingtree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.40.

In other news, VP Valentyna S. Decristo sold 104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total value of $27,972.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,972.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 18,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.55, for a total transaction of $5,064,047.35. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 10,523 shares in the company, valued at $2,825,951.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,554 shares of company stock worth $5,958,760 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,067,000 after purchasing an additional 44,422 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lendingtree by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lendingtree stock opened at $272.75 on Tuesday. Lendingtree has a twelve month low of $135.72 and a twelve month high of $434.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.69 and a beta of 2.12.

About Lendingtree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

