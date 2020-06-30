$149.20 Million in Sales Expected for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) will report $149.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $148.80 million to $149.70 million. Dynatrace reported sales of $122.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year sales of $638.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $635.80 million to $640.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $777.08 million, with estimates ranging from $747.40 million to $797.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. Dynatrace had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a negative net margin of 76.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

DT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Dynatrace from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Dynatrace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Dynatrace from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.97.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $1,363,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,582,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,220,085.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,549,874 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,751,642.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Dynatrace by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 29,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dynatrace by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,225,000 after purchasing an additional 384,738 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after purchasing an additional 202,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT stock opened at $41.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $44.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average of $30.12.

Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

