J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

JSAIY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded J Sainsbury from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Societe Generale raised J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of JSAIY opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.54. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

