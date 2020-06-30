Analysts Expect Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $144.94 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) will announce $144.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Knowles’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $144.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $145.13 million. Knowles posted sales of $205.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knowles will report full-year sales of $707.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $696.27 million to $723.37 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $831.64 million, with estimates ranging from $810.00 million to $877.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Knowles’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Knowles from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Knowles during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 670.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,972 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Knowles has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $22.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average is $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

