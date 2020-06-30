DermTech (NASDAQ:KLDI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

DermTech (NASDAQ:KLDI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KLDiscovery Inc. provides technology-enabled services and software to law firms, corporations, government agencies and consumers solve complex data challenges. It offers data collection and forensic investigation, early case assessment, electronic discovery and data processing, application software and data hosting for web-based document reviews and managed document review services. KLDiscovery Inc., formerly known as Pivotal Acq CP, is based in McLean, United States. “

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on DermTech in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLDI opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.89. DermTech has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

DermTech Company Profile

KLDiscovery Ontrack, LLC develops e-Discovery management solutions and offers legal and technology consulting services to AmLaw 200 law firms, Fortune 500 corporations, healthcare and financial services sectors, and government agencies in the United States. Its software solutions include eDirect365, an end-to-end e-Discovery solution that helps users to find ways to cull, process, review, and manage documents; AutoRedaction that finds and redacts sensitive information from documents in a workspace; MultiMatter Management that enables organizations reuse attorney work product, spot and manage coding inconsistencies, and minimize the risk of inadvertent production of protected content across various hosted matters; and Remote Collection Manager that allows end-users and IT professionals to perform collections of hard drives, loose files, and email servers.

