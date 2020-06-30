Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) to announce $1.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Uniqure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $110,000.00 to $2.00 million. Uniqure posted sales of $2.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Uniqure will report full year sales of $39.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $150.43 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $30.07 million, with estimates ranging from $440,000.00 to $83.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Uniqure.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.21. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 45.23% and a negative net margin of 1,991.17%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on QURE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Uniqure from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Uniqure from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut Uniqure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Uniqure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.46.

In other Uniqure news, CAO Christian Klemt sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 9,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $533,213.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,918 shares in the company, valued at $18,648,696.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,002 shares of company stock worth $3,044,829. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Uniqure during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Uniqure by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Uniqure by 451.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Uniqure by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Uniqure during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QURE opened at $45.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.89 and a quick ratio of 12.89. Uniqure has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $77.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

