Brokerages Expect Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.10 Million

Brokerages expect Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) to report sales of $3.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.70 million to $3.50 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full-year sales of $26.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.90 million to $32.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $110.65 million, with estimates ranging from $82.30 million to $139.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million.

ITCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.83 and a quick ratio of 14.79. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $43.56.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 7,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $150,537.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,535.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,761.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 210.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 76.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

