Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2020

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 273.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.10. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.39.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,100.00% and a negative return on equity of 323.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. purchased 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $78,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 117,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,100.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul R. Edick purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $116,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 95,493 shares in the company, valued at $338,045.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XERS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

