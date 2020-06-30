K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) Receives Corporate Rating from FinnCap

K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at FinnCap in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:K3C opened at GBX 153 ($1.88) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.58 million and a P/E ratio of 15.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90. K3 Capital Group has a 12 month low of GBX 116.08 ($1.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 295.90 ($3.64). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 168.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 196.63.

K3 Capital Group Company Profile

K3 Capital Group PLC provides advisory services in the United Kingdom. It offers sell side advisory services to SME businesses in engineering, manufacturing, construction, technology, retail, wholesale, distribution, and business service sectors; company sales lead advisory and transaction support, and handling services; and business transfer services to clients in retail, catering, care, commercial, licensed and leisure markets.

