K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) Receives Corporate Rating from FinnCap

K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at FinnCap in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
LON:K3C opened at GBX 153 ($1.88) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.58 million and a P/E ratio of 15.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90. K3 Capital Group has a 12 month low of GBX 116.08 ($1.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 295.90 ($3.64). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 168.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 196.63.
K3 Capital Group Company Profile
