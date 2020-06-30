Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) & Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Critical Survey

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) and Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:HUIZ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fanhua and Phoenix Tree’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fanhua $532.33 million 2.45 $27.14 million $1.35 14.86 Phoenix Tree $142.68 million 2.64 $2.14 million N/A N/A

Fanhua has higher revenue and earnings than Phoenix Tree.

Profitability

This table compares Fanhua and Phoenix Tree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fanhua 2.44% 18.63% 11.32% Phoenix Tree N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fanhua and Phoenix Tree, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fanhua 0 2 0 0 2.00 Phoenix Tree 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fanhua currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.66%. Given Fanhua’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fanhua is more favorable than Phoenix Tree.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.5% of Fanhua shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Phoenix Tree shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fanhua beats Phoenix Tree on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc. distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products. The Claims Adjusting segment offers pre-underwriting survey, claims adjusting, disposal of residual value, loading and unloading supervision, and consulting services. The company also operates an online insurance platform baoxian.com, which allows customers to search for, and purchase a range of insurance products; Lan Zhanggui, an internet-based all-in-one application; and ehuzhu.com, an online non-profit mutual aid platform. In addition, it provides value-added services As of March 31, 2018, it consisted of 1 insurance sales and service group, 9 insurance agencies, and 3 claims adjusting firms, with 683 sales and service branches and outlets, 579,348 registered independent sales agents, and 1,253 in-house claims adjustors. The company was formerly known as CNinsure Inc. and changed its name to Fanhua Inc. in December 2016. Fanhua Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Phoenix Tree

Huize Holding Limited offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products. The company offers its products through Internet and mobile Internet channels. It also provides technology development and Internet information consulting services; and management, investment, and financial consulting services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

