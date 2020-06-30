Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $525.83 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) will announce sales of $525.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $480.90 million and the highest is $573.91 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock reported sales of $752.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will report full year sales of $2.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Woodward, Inc.Common Stock.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $720.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.41 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, Director Paul Donovan sold 7,634 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $562,854.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $74.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.49. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $129.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

