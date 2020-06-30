Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.91 Million

Equities analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) to report $30.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.00 million and the lowest is $28.07 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $44.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $148.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $142.76 million to $156.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $135.08 million, with estimates ranging from $115.24 million to $150.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.16 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $49.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $992.00 million, a PE ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 20.64, a quick ratio of 20.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $89.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.68 and a 200-day moving average of $53.98.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 609.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

