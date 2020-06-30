P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.81

P & F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.81 and traded as low as $4.94. P & F Industries shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 9,186 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average is $5.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. P & F Industries had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $14.78 million for the quarter.

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and sells air-powered tools and accessories primarily to the retail, industrial, and automotive markets in the United States and internationally. The company designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools, including sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, and private label customers.

