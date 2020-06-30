THT Heat Transfer Technology (OTCMKTS:THTI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Shares of THT Heat Transfer Technology Inc (OTCMKTS:THTI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.06. THT Heat Transfer Technology shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.

THT Heat Transfer Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:THTI)

THT Heat Transfer Technology, Inc engages in the manufacture and trading of plate heat exchangers and related products. It offers plate heat exchangers, heat exchanger units, air-cooled heat exchangers, and shell-and-tube heat exchangers. The company was founded on August 7, 2006 and is headquartered in Siping, China.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for THT Heat Transfer Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THT Heat Transfer Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.