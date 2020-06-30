Domtar Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:UFS)

Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 10,440 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,617% compared to the typical daily volume of 608 put options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFS. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,003,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,360,000 after acquiring an additional 489,496 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Domtar by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,338,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,181,000 after purchasing an additional 332,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Domtar by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,199,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Domtar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,497,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Domtar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,375,000. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Domtar from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.70.

Domtar stock opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. Domtar has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $44.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 211.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. Domtar had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Domtar will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

