$39.48 Million in Sales Expected for Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) will post $39.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Model N’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.00 million and the highest is $39.67 million. Model N posted sales of $34.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year sales of $154.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $153.73 million to $155.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $169.85 million, with estimates ranging from $164.90 million to $175.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Model N.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Model N had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $39.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MODN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Model N from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Model N in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

In other news, SVP Suresh Kannan sold 1,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $29,863.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,821.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa B. Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $350,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,691.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,333 shares of company stock worth $1,288,727. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Model N during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Model N stock opened at $34.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.77. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Model N (MODN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.