George Weston (TSE:WN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $102.12

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $102.12 and traded as low as $97.68. George Weston shares last traded at $100.78, with a volume of 251,308 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of George Weston from C$124.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$122.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$97.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$102.12.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$12.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.50 billion. As a group, analysts expect that George Weston Limited will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Weston Foods, Loblaw, and Choice Properties. The Weston Foods segment produces fresh, frozen, and specialty bakery products, such as breads, rolls, bagels, tortillas, cakes, donuts, pies, cookies, crackers, and other baked goods through national and regional supermarkets, wholesale and club stores, dollar stores, convenience store chains, food service distributors, and outlets.

