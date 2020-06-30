John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $254.26

John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $254.26 and traded as low as $122.20. John Menzies shares last traded at $122.20, with a volume of 807,606 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of John Menzies from GBX 540 ($6.65) to GBX 210 ($2.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

Get John Menzies alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 123.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 254.26. The firm has a market cap of $105.05 million and a P/E ratio of 9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

John Menzies plc provides distribution and aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The Distribution segment offers newspaper and magazine distribution services. This segment also provides marketing and logistics services. The Aviation segment offers ground handling and cargo services; cargo forwarding services; and fuelling and fuel farm management services.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for John Menzies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Menzies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.