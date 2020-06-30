$180,000.00 in Sales Expected for Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) to post $180,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $250,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. Prothena posted sales of $170,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year sales of $890,000.00 for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $45.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 28.71% and a negative net margin of 10,452.67%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.23 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRTA. BidaskClub cut Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 21.05, a quick ratio of 21.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.98. Prothena has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Prothena by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after buying an additional 15,176 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in Prothena by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 182,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Prothena by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prothena by 1,429.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Prothena by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 21,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 9,871 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prothena (PRTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $525.83 Million
Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $525.83 Million
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.91 Million
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.91 Million
MEI Pharma Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.24 Million
MEI Pharma Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.24 Million
P & F Industries Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.81
P & F Industries Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.81
THT Heat Transfer Technology Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.06
THT Heat Transfer Technology Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.06
Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals
Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report