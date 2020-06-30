Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.15

Badger Daylighting Ltd (TSE:BAD) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.15 and traded as low as $28.25. Badger Daylighting shares last traded at $28.57, with a volume of 362,093 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAD shares. TD Securities lowered Badger Daylighting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Badger Daylighting from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Badger Daylighting from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Badger Daylighting from C$43.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Get Badger Daylighting alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $995.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.15.

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$136.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$150.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Badger Daylighting Ltd will post 1.7500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Badger Daylighting’s dividend payout ratio is 34.49%.

In other news, Director Glen Dawson Roane purchased 10,000 shares of Badger Daylighting stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$260,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,400 shares in the company, valued at C$1,518,400.

About Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD)

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Badger Daylighting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Daylighting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.