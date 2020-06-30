Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 5,410 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 950% compared to the typical volume of 515 put options.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.95.
In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $99,507.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 644,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,596,942.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $425,206.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 532,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
HBAN stock opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $15.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.16.
Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.09). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 47.24%.
About Huntington Bancshares
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).
