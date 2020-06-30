Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.23

Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.23 and traded as low as $1.00. Spi Energy shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 201,800 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spi Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

