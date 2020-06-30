Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.69

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.69 and traded as low as $8.60. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 3,693 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average is $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 181.7% in the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 90,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 58,608 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 22.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

About Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU)

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

