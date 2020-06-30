Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.69

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.69 and traded as low as $8.60. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 3,693 shares traded.
Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.
The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average is $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
About Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU)
Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.
