Assura PLC (LON:AGR)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $77.62 and traded as low as $76.55. Assura shares last traded at $77.30, with a volume of 4,187,388 shares trading hands.

AGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Assura from GBX 94 ($1.16) to GBX 87 ($1.07) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Assura from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 80 ($0.98) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Assura from GBX 81 ($1.00) to GBX 83 ($1.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 80.29 ($0.99).

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 78.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 77.62.

Assura (LON:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 2.80 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 2.80 ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that Assura PLC will post 294.0000068 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.71 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Assura’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

In related news, insider Jayne Cottam acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($24,612.36).

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create innovative property solutions in order to facilitate delivery of high-quality patient care in the community.

