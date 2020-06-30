Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.55

Great Elm Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:GEC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.55 and traded as low as $2.31. Great Elm Capital Group shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 37,712 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Great Elm Capital Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Great Elm Capital Group by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,887 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Great Elm Capital Group by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Great Elm Capital Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 772,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 89,499 shares in the last quarter. 45.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Elm Capital Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEC)

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in investment management and real estate property rental businesses. It provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Unwired Planet, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Capital Group, Inc in June 2016. Great Elm Capital Group, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

