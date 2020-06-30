Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.55

Great Elm Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:GEC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.55 and traded as low as $2.31. Great Elm Capital Group shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 37,712 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Great Elm Capital Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.
Great Elm Capital Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEC)
Great Elm Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in investment management and real estate property rental businesses. It provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Unwired Planet, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Capital Group, Inc in June 2016. Great Elm Capital Group, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
