Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.95

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2020

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.95 and traded as low as $6.58. Exco Technologies shares last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 20,145 shares.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Exco Technologies from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $266.33 million and a PE ratio of 8.43.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$120.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$125.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exco Technologies Limited will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.50%.

In other Exco Technologies news, insider Paul Robbins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.82, for a total value of C$34,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 965,243 shares in the company, valued at C$6,582,957.26.

Exco Technologies Company Profile (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

