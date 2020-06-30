Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.44

Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PPIH) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.44 and traded as low as $5.53. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 3,781 shares.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average is $7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.29 million, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.49.
Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.74 million for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 4.66%.
Perma-Pipe International Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPIH)
Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.
Read More: Moving Average (MA)
Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Pipe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Pipe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.