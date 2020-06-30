Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.28

Ark Restaurants Corp (NASDAQ:ARKR) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.28 and traded as low as $12.18. Ark Restaurants shares last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 4,160 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in Ark Restaurants Corp (NASDAQ:ARKR) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 8.62% of Ark Restaurants worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 29, 2018, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 1 in the Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts; 2 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 19 fast food concepts and catering operations.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.