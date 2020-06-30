Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.60

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.60 and traded as low as $9.83. Taylor Devices shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 2,300 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have issued reports on TAYD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Taylor Devices from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Taylor Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.
The company has a market capitalization of $34.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60.
About Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD)
Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to ameliorate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.
