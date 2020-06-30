Grupo TMM SAB (OTCMKTS:GTMAY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.28

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2020

Grupo TMM SAB (OTCMKTS:GTMAY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.28 and traded as low as $0.94. Grupo TMM SAB shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 135 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 million, a PE ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.45.

About Grupo TMM SAB (OTCMKTS:GTMAY)

Grupo TMM, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistics and transportation company in Mexico. It operates in four segments: Maritime, Logistics, Ports and Terminals, and Warehousing. The company offers maritime transportation services, including offshore vessels, which provide transportation and other services to the Mexican offshore oil industry; tankers that transport petroleum products in Mexican waters; parcel tankers, which transport liquid chemical and vegetable oil cargos from and to the United States and Mexico; tugboats that provide towing services at the port of Manzanillo, Mexico; and dry bulk carriers that transport unpackaged commodities, such as steel between South America, the Caribbean, and Mexico.

