Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $748.54

Shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $748.54 and traded as low as $680.00. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C shares last traded at $683.00, with a volume of 72,918 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on DMGT. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 757 ($9.32) to GBX 708 ($8.71) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 632 ($7.78) to GBX 547 ($6.73) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 950 ($11.69) to GBX 800 ($9.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 732.50 ($9.01).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 721.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 748.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 6.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

In other news, insider The Viscount Rothermere sold 50,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 700 ($8.61), for a total value of £352,548 ($433,851.83). Over the last three months, insiders bought 57 shares of company stock worth $40,075.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

