iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:NIB) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.20

iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:NIB) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.20 and traded as low as $26.98. iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN shares last traded at $27.12, with a volume of 227,300 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average is $29.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:NIB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Solstein Capital LLC owned approximately 0.63% of iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

