Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $258.00

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $258.00 and traded as low as $233.10. Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at $236.50, with a volume of 400,222 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $528.12 million and a PE ratio of 27.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 242.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 258.

Get Advanced Medical Solutions Group alerts:

In related news, insider A Christopher (Chris) Meredith sold 19,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.17), for a total transaction of £51,581.94 ($63,477.65). Also, insider Penelope Anne Freer bought 2,112 shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.04) per share, with a total value of £5,216.64 ($6,419.69). Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,993 shares of company stock valued at $7,273,194.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the advanced wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded and OEM. The company offers natural and synthetic polymers for use in advanced wound care dressings under the ActivHeal brand; medical adhesives for closing and sealing tissue under the LiquiBand brand name; and sutures and haemostats for the medical device market under the RESORBA brand.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.